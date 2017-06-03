New photos show attacker wanted in attempted rape, robbery of 11-year-old in Bronx park

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police on Saturday released new images of an attacker wanted in connection with the attempted rape and robbery of an 11-year-old boy in the Bronx.

The unknown male, thought to be between 17 and 19 years old, grabbed the victim from behind at about 3:15 p.m. on May 30 near White Plains Road and Magenta Street, police said. He demanded the child give him money.

The attacker told the boy he had a knife and forced the 11-year-old to walk with him into Bronx Park, where he again demanded money from the child, police said.

Then the attacker forced the victim onto the ground and pulled down his pants. The child fought back and the attacker ran away, police said.

The culprit is described as having a thin build and braces on his teeth. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white and blue sneakers, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).