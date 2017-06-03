Dying man with ‘numerous’ gunshot wounds found in car parked in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 26-year-old man died after he was found shot several times inside a parked car in Brooklyn, police said.

Surveillance video was released Saturday of an individual police want to speak to in connection with the slaying.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter activiation shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at 1065 Broadway in Bushwick, police said. When they arrived, the officers found Terrell Ortiz, 26, suffering from "numerous" gunshot wounds to his torso. He was sitting inside a white Nissan Altima.

Ortiz, who lived about a mile away from where he was killed, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, but police released video of a heavy-set man in his 20s wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark shoes who may be connected to the killing.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-57-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).