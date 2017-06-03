Carpet cleaner puts out brush fire on his way home from work

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A brush fire on the side of a Phoenix freeway didn’t burn for long thanks to the help of an unlikely aide: a carpet cleaner.

Jared Aiton, a technician for Zerorez, was on his way home from a job Wednesday night when he spotted the fire burning on the side of the Loop 303 in north Phoenix, CNN affiliate KTVK reports.

“And I kind of thought, ‘Man I wish I could help or do something,’ and then I realized I have a tank full of water,” Aiton said.

He pulled over and started to work, using what was left of his water. His good deed was captured by an ADOT camera.

“I’ve got to say it was a little bit warm, a little bit scary, and I’m just happy that it worked out,” Aiton said.

By the time fire crews arrived, the flames were out.

“Who knows how bad it could have gotten had it gone for another 15 minutes or so,” he said.

The next day, it was back to work as usual for Aiton.

“I didn’t really expect any notoriety or anything, it’s kind of strange,” he said.

But he’s ready to jump into action, wherever he’s needed.

“Anybody can pitch in at any time, whether it’s just holding a door for somebody, saying please and thank you, it starts right there,” he said.

Worried the water he used belonged to his employer, Aiton offered to pay for it. Of course, that wasn’t necessary. Aiton quickly became the talk of his workplace.