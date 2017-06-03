90-year-old victim says he forgives attacker who relentlessly beat him with cane; teen suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan –– Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the vicious daylight attack on a 90-year-old man, the NYPD said Saturday.

Saul Nunez, 19, was taken in for questioning Saturday and was later formally arrested, police said. He faces assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges, according to the NYPD.

Juan Llorens, 90, was pushing his cart down Broadway when a young man suddenly began to kick it around 6 p.m. Friday, police said. Surveillance video then shows the culprit taking his cane and hitting the helpless man in the head.

Just one day after the vicious assault, a frail Llorens spoke to PIX11 from his apartment door, saying he doesn't understand why someone do something like this.

In the video, good Samaritans were seen intervening before the cane-wielding attacker took off. Others in the neighborhood, also help Llorens.

Llorens is thankful to everyone who helped him. He says he was out getting food when it happened and while he had to get stitches on his left ear, he forgives his attacker.

People who work and live nearby say Llorens, who is Cuban-American, has lived in the area for decades, and walks around every day, collecting cans.

"He's always pushing his cart around we say to him from time to time," Freyda Russell said. "Sometimes we welcome him to get a glass of water or juice when it's really hot outside."