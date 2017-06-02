Woman maces, jumps onto man on the L train

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a woman who maced a man and then jumped on him, an NYPD spokesperson said Friday.

The woman approached the 45-year-old victim on a southbound L train as it was approaching Bedford Avenue and North 7 Street, police said. The two had argued when they were on the subway platform waiting to board.

The woman maced the man, jumped on top of him and hit him, police said. His left knee, the back of his neck and his eyes were injured in the attack. None of the injuries were life threatening.

Police have asked for help identifying the woman. They believe she is about 30-year-old and 5-feet, 6-inches tall. The attacker has brown eyes and black hair. She was was last seen wearing a black jacket, black and white jeans, and black boots.

