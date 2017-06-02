Walmart tests new delivery system in NJ

NEW JERSEY — Walmart employees from two locations in New Jersey can now deliver packages directly to customers’s front door.

Participating employees can sign up to deliver packages while they’re on their way home from work. Walmart says it will get shipping costs and get packages to their final destinations faster and more efficiently.

“It creates a special win-win-win for customers, associates and the business,” Walmart President and CEO Marc Lore said.

Walmart employees will choose how many packages they can deliver, the size and weight of those packages and the days on which they’re able to make deliveries after work. There are 4,700 Walmart stores across the U.S. The chain has stores within 10 miles of 90 percent of the population.

“Now imagine all the routes our associates drive to and from work and the houses they pass along the way,” Lore said. “It’s easy to see why this test could be a game-changer.”