Time Out New York: What to do this weekend in NYC

Here's what happening in the city June 3 and 4:
OutdoorFest — Various locations and times; free–$69
- OutdoorFest, a ten-day lineup of activities, classes and volunteering opportunities, aims to get New York apartment dwellers to engage with the natural environment around the five boroughs. Look up the full schedule to save your spot for mountain biking, outdoor yoga, backcountry cooking, fly fishing, hiking, running and, naturally, beer drinking—can’t miss that
Figment Festival Governors Island — 10 a.m.; free
- Arts group Figment takes over Governors Island with its usual hodgepodge of mind-bending, genre-crossing projects. For its opening weekend, wander through more than 300 projects, which include live performances. Two installations will be up all summer long: a minigolf course and a Pavilion titled “Cast and Place.”
Split Screens Festival IFC Center — 7 p.m.; opening night $30, festival pass $125, $12–$19/session
- New York magazine’s TV critic Matt Zoller Seitz curates this first-ever TV festival, with screenings of new series like the HBO porn drama The Deuce, panels on favorites like Mr. Robot, Difficult People and Search Party with cast members and creators, and plenty of chances to mingle with fellow fans.