Teen daredevil arrested again, this time for dangling from Manhattan high-rise

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan –– The New Jersey teenager famous for posting pictures of himself at scenic skyscrapers throughout New York City has been arrested again, police said Friday.

Justin Casquejo, 19, of Weehawken, was caught scaling another Manhattan high-rise illegally around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Witnesses saw Caquejo on top of the Paramount Tower Luxury Apartments on East 39th Street and called police. Cops say he entered the building not accessible for public and went to the roof, where he was seen hanging off the edge, about 100 feet from the ground.

The young daredevil faces reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and trespass charges for his latest stunt, police said. Casquejo is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

The adrenaline-junkie was arrested in 2014 for illegally scaling the unopened One World Trade Center’s centerpiece tower. Casquejo was also was arrested in December after videos posted on social media showed him dangling from buildings and scaffolding near Central Park.

His recent run-ins with the law haven’t stopped him. Casquejo, who has more than 45,000 followers on Instagram, takes photos and videos at tall buildings with panoramic views, often risking his life as he poses for them.

His last post published early Thursday shows Casquejo on top of a high-rise with the H and M Building in Times Square behind him. He captioned it with: “You’re so much more than you believe.”