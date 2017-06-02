Swarm of bees prompts shutdown of street in midtown Manhattan

MANHATTAN –– A swarm of yellow bees prompted the closure of a street in midtown Manhattan Friday afternoon, police said.

The NYPD shutdown 47th Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison for a few hours due to the bees.

PIX11 captured video of a beekeeper vacuuming a ServiceMaster Restore van in front of 575 Fifth Ave. as onlookers gazed from a distance for fear of getting stung.

An employee for the emergency restoration company saw bees taking over his vehicle around 11 a.m.

“We were here doing a job and next thing we notice are bees flying to the van,” Enrique Baiva said. “And we couldn’t get out.”

Baiva along with the another employee were told to wait for the beekeeper as “millions” of the bugs invaded the van from a building nearby.

“It’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Baiva said. “I was scared.”

Both men got out safely without getting stung.

A beekeeper was working to remove the insects as of Friday afternoon.