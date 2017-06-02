Regal Cinemas will show these kids’ movies for $1 this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick. During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies.
“The Summer Movie Express is known for delivering top notch moviegoing experiences by showing family-friendly movies at a great value,” Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group, said. “This summertime tradition is about creating memories for kids and parents as they enjoy these movies together, which is one of the best things we can offer at Regal.”
The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The start dates vary nationally based on school schedules. Click here for detailed information.
The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:
Week 1 Tue. Jun 20 to Wed. Jun 21
Kung Fu Panda 3 PG
Ice Age: Collision Course PG
Week 2 Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28
Trolls PG
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G
Week 3 Tue. Jul 4 to Wed. Jul 5
Monster Trucks PG
Penguins of Madagascar PG
Week 4 Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12
Rio 2 G
The Boxtrolls PG
Week 5 Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19
The Secret Life of Pets PG
Sing PG
Week 6 Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26
Kubo and the Two Strings PG
Ratchet & Clank PG
Week 7 Tue. Aug 1 to Wed. Aug 2
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water PG
The Adventures of Tintin PG
Week 8 Tue. Aug 8 to Wed. Aug 9
Happy Feet 2 PG
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG
Week 9 Tue. Aug 15 to Wed. Aug 16
Storks PG
The LEGO Batman Movie PG