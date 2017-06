Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oji sits down with the former Playboy bunny and reality star Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett about faith, family, relationship with her mom on Marriage Boot Camp, and the next chapter in her life.

Wilkinson currently stars in the play "Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man" in Vegas. For more information visit sextipsshowvegas.com. You can also catch her on "Marriage Boot Camp" tonight on WE tv.