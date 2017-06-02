Queens nanny arrested for assaulting 2-week-old baby

SEARINGTOWN, NY — Police arrested a 57-year-old nanny early Friday morning after the baby’s parents caught the woman beating the child, Nassau County Police said.

The baby’s father heard his daughter cry out around 1:40 a.m., police said. Concerned, he reviewed video from a camera installed in his 2-week-old daughter’s bedroom.

Footage from May 30 showed Stacy Sakeran yelling at the baby girl and striking her several times with an open hand, police said. Police arrested Sakeran around 4:10 a.m on Friday.

She’s been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Sakeran, a Queens resident, is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives with the Nassau County Police Department have asked that anyone with information on Sakeran contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6354.