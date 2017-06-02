WATCH: Final salute for FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer, a firefighter who died from a 9/11 related illness

Power outage on Second Avenue subway line snarls service on several lines

Posted 12:05 PM, June 2, 2017, by

NEW YORK –– A loss of power at the newly built Second Avenue subway line is impacting service on multiple lines, according to the MTA.

A power outage between 72nd and 86th streets is causing service changes to the Q, W, R and N lines.

There is no Q Subway and W Subway train service between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions.

Some northbound Q Subway and W Subway trains are terminating at 42 St-Times Sq or 57 St-7 Av.

As an alternative customers are advised to use the M15, M101, M102 or M103 bus service making nearby station stops.

Expect delays in R Subway and N Subway train service. Customers are advised to allow additional travel time.

For the latest transit information, please refer to http://www.mta.info.