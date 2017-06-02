Power outage on Second Avenue subway line snarls service on several lines

NEW YORK –– A loss of power at the newly built Second Avenue subway line is impacting service on multiple lines, according to the MTA.

A power outage between 72nd and 86th streets is causing service changes to the Q, W, R and N lines.

There is no and train service between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions.

Some northbound and trains are terminating at 42 St-Times Sq or 57 St-7 Av.

As an alternative customers are advised to use the M15, M101, M102 or M103 bus service making nearby station stops.

Expect delays in and train service. Customers are advised to allow additional travel time.

For the latest transit information, please refer to http://www.mta.info.