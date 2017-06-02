Mom outraged over drag performance at school talent show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A school talent show in Harlem ended with a drag performance that has parents demanding an apology -- and an explanation -- from their children's school.

It was billed as a "special surprise performance" to end P.S. 96's talent show at Museo del Bario in Harlem last week.

PIX11 News reached out to the city's Department of Education for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. The drag performer allegedly works at the school.

Raquel Morales was in the audience and said the grand finale was inappropriate for her 10-year-old son to see. The performance included a man dressed in drag, gyrating on stage and flashing his g-string to the crowd, which included young children.

"He decides to get on the choir stand, on all fours, lays on his back, legs wide open, flipping his body," Morales said.

She said the erotic show followed performances by kiddie choirs and children's piano recitals. She pulled out her cellphone and recorded a portion of the show, shocked at what she saw.

Her son, 10-year-old J.D., was confused, she said.

"That any adult in their right mind would think it's OK to show your crotch to young children and think it was suitable for that audience," she said.

Morales has been trying to get an apology from P.S. 96 and the district, but has not received it as of Friday.

INAPPROPRIATE PERFORMANCE BY PS 96 AND DISTRICT 4 IN FRONT OF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS SHAME ON YOU #NYCDOE THE ONES RESPONISBLE NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE. NOT THE WAY TO GO ABOUT TEACHING DISCRIMINATION TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AGE STUDENTS THERES A TIME AND PLACE A ROUTINE THAT IS DONE AT NIGHTCLUB WHERE YOU NEED ID ISNT SUITABLE FOR 5 TO 12 YRS OLD PLEASE SHARE! A post shared by Raquel Morales (@heavenlydelights) on May 30, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT