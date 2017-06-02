Panic! At The Disco frontman, Brendon Urie, steps on to Broadway in ‘Kinky Boots’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan- Don’t panic! It’s just Brendon Urie taking over the role of charlie in Broadway’s Tony Award winning musical Kinky Boots! “I’ve been dreaming of doing this all my life," he said. "It really is the cherry on top, just the sweetest thing ever." For the last 13 years, he’s been the lead singer of the pop-rock band, Panic! At The Disco, which he formed in high school; a decision that led him to leave the Mormon church. “Honestly there was only like a little lash back," he remembered. "The first month of us recording my parents sent me a care package of my favorite cookies and magazines and it just showed me they love me and support me no matter what you do sweetheart."

Brendon just came off his massive 'Death of a Bachelor' nationwide tour and is excited for a little change in scenery. “When I play a show for Panic, fans are screaming back at me, sometimes they’re louder than the PA, but this time you’re singing and they’re like what do you got, show me, and you’re naked up there, and I like that," he described.

Another thing he likes? The show’s famous and fabulous thigh high boots. But it’s not his first time he’s rocked a pair of heels. “I went to a bar and there was a guy in drag and we got to hanging out," Urie said. "We were doing shots together then he beat me [in a dare] and he said it's time to put on the heels. So I did and I was proud, I was strutting!"

There’s no one more supportive than his family, two dogs and wife, Sarah. Who, Brenden says has just one issue with his latest gig. “She actually is jealous of the heels," he laughed.

Brendon Urie is currently on stage at the Al Hirschfeld Theater through August 6th.