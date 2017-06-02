Emergency food help, school gym classes part of NYC’s $85 billion budget deal

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council have announced an agreement on an $85.2 billion budget that adds money for programs including emergency food assistance and school gym classes.

The deal announced Friday will cover Fiscal Year 2018, which begins July 1. The Democratic mayor joined Council members at City Hall to shake hands on the agreement.

De Blasio said the budget is “aimed at addressing the economic realities of everyday New Yorkers.”

It includes $105.5 million in capital funding to ensure that every public school has physical education facilities by 2021.

The budget includes $7.2 million for emergency food assistance. That’s an increase of 15 percent from last year.

It also includes a property tax exemption for any veteran who served in a war.