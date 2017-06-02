NYC artist brings his sweet tooth to the streets on National Doughnut Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN- With every bite, the day got sweeter and sweeter for one guy. "It’s [National] Doughnut Day!" he exclaimed. "This is the day I look forward to." When he’s not scarfing down strawberry frosted treats, he’s painting them. “A piece like this might take a day," he showed us. He’s a street artist who calls himself 'Jerkface' born and bred in New York. He’s painted more than 50 murals across the city, many featuring cartoons and his favorite snack. “I was always fascinated by the color, the shape of it, and the [overall] aesthetic in a sense," he explained.

He aims to make all of his work, like this one on the corner of Houston and Mott, exude a brightness and emulate a happier time. “At the end of the day, when in this world everything is war that, and political that, we all need some type of sweetness and color in our lives and that’s what I like to provide in my work," he described.

And on this self-proclaimed holiday of his, he wanted to give the greatest gift of all, free doughnuts to New Yorkers! “Thank you, this is my breakfast so you came right on time” Jamel, a doughnut recipient, smiled. He will be showcasing more of his doughtnut-inspired works at an event this month in Lower Manhattan.