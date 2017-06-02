Newark teen walking home from senior prom killed by tractor trailer

NEWARK, N.J. –– A New Jersey high school student returning from prom was struck and killed by a tractor trailer, authorities said Friday.

Christopher Gibbs, 17, a senior at Barringer High School in Newark, was on his way home when a truck crossing McCarter Highway hit him near 4th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to acting Essex County prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and public safety director Anthony Ambrose.

They said the driver of the tractor trailer stopped and called for help and attempted to help Gibbs. The teen, who was supposed to graduate later in June, was taken to a hospital where he died at 12:24 a.m. Friday.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The investigation into Gibbs’ death is ongoing.