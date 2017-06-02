Newark joins list of cities committed to Paris accords, Mayor calls Trump decision on Paris ‘insane’

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey’s largest city remains committed to the Paris climate change agreement.

One day after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the pact, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced on Friday the city will “adopt, honor and uphold our commitment to climate control.” The Democrat called Trump’s decision “insane.”

The city suffers from pollution coming from port traffic, waste facilities and industrial plants. Newark has created a chief sustainability officer to coordinate climate change initiatives.

“Donald Trump should know that climate change is a dagger aimed straight at the heart of America’s cities,” Baraka said. “Trump is not the one who’s going to decide whether he applies the Paris agreement or not. It’s our cities.”

Speaking in the city, Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said Trump’s decision threatens cities like Newark.

Booker says the decision impacts the health of children and economic opportunity.

Trump said his decision to pull out of the pact was in the best interest of the country. The president indicated the U.S. could try to re-enter the international climate agreement if the deal were more favorable to Americans.

Newark is one of many cities planning to keep up the commitment to the Paris accord. Several states have also announced climate agreements. New York, California and Washington have even formed a climate coalition called the United States Climate Alliance.