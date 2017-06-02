Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEER PARK, Texas — A Texas man faces charges of child abandonment and endangerment after a photo of him on a motorcycle with a small child went viral on Facebook.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Deer Park Police Department were overwhelmed with calls and complaints about the passenger, but it took a thorough investigation to find the rider and child.

A phone tip eventually helped investigators identify Anthony Braddick Welsh, 31, as the motorcyclist. Welsh was arrested on Tuesday at his home on an outstanding traffic warrant.

Within days, investigators gathered enough evidence to file child endangerment charges against Welsh. However, this time, he was nowhere to be found.

The sheriff's office said numerous calls suggested Welsh had been hiding out at a friend's house. Welsh, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered himself to deputies on Thursday. He was jailed on a $5,000 bond.

The Deer Park Police Department is continuing to search for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office released a statement that read in part: