Here’s how you can get a free doughnut today

Whether you spell it doughnut or donut, today’s the day to grab a free one.

Shops across the country are celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday with free treats. The celebration of the fried pastries started in 1938. The Chicago Salvation Army wanted to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

This one’s time sensitive, but it also comes with entertainment. Entenmann’s and the Harlem Globetrotters are teaming up in Times Square from 10-11 a.m. Entenmann’s will be handing out free donuts and the Globetrotters will be performing trick shots.

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. Head to their website to find the nearest location.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut – no beverage purchase necessary. Find the nearest Krispy Kreme on their website.

Get one FREE doughnut of your choice on #NationalDoughnutDay. How will you decide? 🆓 🍩 Friday, 6/2. (US/CAN) pic.twitter.com/U5J8J2yCUG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) June 1, 2017

Tim Hortons is giving out free classic doughnut when you buy a coffee. Find the closest location on their website.