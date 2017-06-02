Harlem man allegedly fatally shoots man after fight between boys at kindergarten graduation party escalates

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police say a New York City man fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children.

Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim’s 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults that ended when 27-year-old Tremaine Jamison shot 29-year-old Devon Brown in the head.

The party and shooting happened Wednesday evening at the Marion Terrace Apartments in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. That’s near Wilkes-Barre, about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Scranton.

Online court records show troopers have charged Jamison with criminal homicide and possessing a prohibited weapon. Police say Jamison lives in the Harlem section of New York City and police were continuing to search for him Friday.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney.

Jamison has previously been arrested for narcotics possession in New York City. He also served time for robbery.