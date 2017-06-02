Cooking kosher is going mainstream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking kosher is nothing new for celebrity celebrity and Jewish lifestyle expert Jamie Geller. In her book, "Joy of Kosher," she shares how her favorite dishes for families who keep kosher or really anyone who is into kosher cooking which is a hot trend right now. Geller talks about it with PIX11 anchors Scott Stanford and Kirstin Cole while mixing up a meal.

Look for Geller at New York City's annual Celebrate Israel Parade. She is an Honorary Grand Marshall. The Parade in its 53rd year takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 11am - 4pm on Fifth Avenue. With 40,000 marchers and 30 floats, it is the largest public event celebrating Israel.

The Jewish mother of six is all about unplugging on Fridays for Shabbat.