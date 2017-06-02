Brother of Levi Aron found dead in Brooklyn home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — The brother of notorious child killer Levi Aron was found dead Friday in his Brooklyn home, authorities said.

The body of Aron's brother was discovered tied up in a closet at the same Kensington home where some of the Aron's victim's remains were found six years ago, sources told PIX11 News.

Aron is serving 40 years to life in prison for the 2011 kidnapping and killing Leiby Kletzky, who was 8 when he was snatched off the street, drugged and dismembered. Most of the boy's remains were put in a dumpster; his feet were found in Aron's freezer.

Aron's brother's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Further details were not immediately available.

PIX11 News' Myles Miller contributed to this report.