Ambulance catches fire outside Long Island hospital ER

Posted 11:16 AM, June 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:37AM, June 2, 2017

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Firefighters sprang into action when a parked ambulance caught fire outside a Long Island hospital emergency room.

Newsday says the ambulance was in a parking bay at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Orange flames and thick black smoke erupted from the vehicle. Some smoke got into the building but no injuries were reported.

