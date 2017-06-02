Ambulance catches fire outside Long Island hospital ER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Firefighters sprang into action when a parked ambulance caught fire outside a Long Island hospital emergency room.

Newsday says the ambulance was in a parking bay at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Orange flames and thick black smoke erupted from the vehicle. Some smoke got into the building but no injuries were reported.

