84-year-old woman with dementia, Alzheimer’s missing in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An 84-year-old woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s has been missing since Thursday evening, police said.

Almeater Harrison was last seen at the corner of Court Street and Joralemon Street – less than a mile from her home – around 5 p.m., police said.

Harrison lives at the Pierrepont House for the Elderly in Brooklyn Heights.

She’s about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and uses a walker. Harrison was last seen wearing blue sneakers, dark jeans and a white jacket.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).