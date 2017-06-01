Woman accused of throwing 2-year-old son strapped to stroller down subway stairs in the Bronx, cops say

THE BRONX –– A woman allegedly threw her 2-year-old son strapped to his stroller down a flight of subway stairs in the Bronx Thursday, police said.

It happened at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse Station around 3:15 p.m.

Police said witnesses saw a woman, 25, push the toddler down a staircase. The child sustained cuts to his face and was taken to a hospital.

The woman was also taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.