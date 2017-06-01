Third-rail problems at Penn Station spark cancelations during evening rush

MANHATTAN — Anyone traveling through New York Penn Station Thurday evening should expect cancelations and extensive delays due to third-rail problems, the latest in what has been months of nightmarish issues for commuters using the transit hub.

The Long Island Rail Road made the announcement shortly after 5 p.m. The agency said Amtrak personnel are on scene.

Several but not all lines are affected by the issue, the agency said. Trains running on the City Terminal Zone, Babylon, Montauk, Port Jefferson and Port Washington branches are subject to cancelation and delays.

For the latest details trains’ status from LIRR, click here.

It’s the latest in a litany of woes for LIRR and NJ Transit commuters who use Penn Station. Besides the derailments, one of which shut down eight tracks over a span of four days, disabled trains, electrical problems and other issues have seemingly become the norm.

Amtrak owns and operates Penn Station, which is the nation’s busiest rail station, and surrounding tracks and equipment.

The agency plans to conduct summer repairs on the balky infrastructure, but to do so will require more pain for commuters. Three of the station’s 21 tracks will be closed at a time for approximately seven weeks, beginning in July. The work was ordered after two recent derailments and numerous other delays.