The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album turns 50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this day in history, Marilyn Monroe was born, the Nissan car company was founded and 50 years ago, music history was made.

On June 1st, 1967, The Beatles released the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

The groundbreaking, multi-platinum selling album featured The Beatles as their psychedelic alter ego, The Sgt. Pepper band.

And from John, Paul, Ringo and George we got hits like “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” and “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

Rolling Stone called it the greatest album of all time.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band won 4-Grammy Awards in 1968, including “Album of the Year” - a first for a rock band.

So here’s to you “Sgt. Pepper’s!” on your 50th birthday, you sound as fresh as they day you were born.

Produced by Meredith Ganzman.