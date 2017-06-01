Person slashed to the arm inside Fulton Street subway station

LOWER MANHATTAN –– A person was slashed in arm inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan Thursday afternoon, police said.

The attack occurred around 2 p.m. on the A and C subway platform. Police say it possibly happened on one of the trains.

Police sources say the person was slashed with a boxcutter on the left bicep.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the attacker is on the loose and have not offered a description at this time.

