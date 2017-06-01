Roland Martin gives his hot takes on Donald Trump's viral tweet and Tiger Woods' arrest. Martin also talked about his TVOne 2-hour special "The National Urban League Presents: State of Black America" which aired Wed. May 31 at 8 p.m.
Oji discusses hot topics with Roland Martin
-
Trayvon Martin to receive posthumous degree from Florida university, 5 years after his death
-
Video shows New Jersey teacher’s aide throwing bottle at student
-
Brooklyn man indicted for murder after allegedly chopping up wife’s body with saw
-
Fashion designer Carolina Herrera’s nephew killed in Caracas
-
DaddyOFive couple loses custody of kids over YouTube ‘pranks’
-
-
How these students got into every Ivy League school
-
Dramatic body cam video shows officer save man from jumping off roof
-
Broadway theaters to stay open Tuesday night despite snow
-
Hundreds gather to say goodbye to FDNY firefighter William Tolley
-
Mortgage will be paid off for family of firefighter who died in line of duty
-
-
Paterson mayor surrenders to NJ state police on corruption charges
-
NYPD officer who danced with Pride Parade marcher dies of 9/11-related cancer
-
Incense sparked fire in Queens where FDNY firefighter William Tolley died: fire marshal