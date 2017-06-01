Mets apologize after Mr. Met’s obscene gesture at fans

CORONA, Queens –– The Mets are apologizing after an incident involving their mascot.

“Mr. Met” was caught on video giving “the finger” to fans last night. And it went viral and lit up social media.

The organization says the guy in costume Wednesday night is out – he won’t be playing the mascot ever again.

PIX11 News was at Citi Field this afternoon and spoke with fans who came to see the 1 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Many say they don’t condone what Mr. Met did, but feel he should be given another chance.

The unsportsmanlike conduct by one of sport’s most recognized mascots happened during Wednesday’s ugly 7-1 loss to the Brewers.

Fans say they were trying to get a high-five from Mr. Met as he headed into the tunnel. That’s when they say he made the obscene gesture.

“I think it’s inappropriate if he did that,” said one fan.

The video was shot by “Tony T” and he posted it to Twitter.

Others in the Twitterverse quickly chimed in.

@nicksilva1 tweeted “Mr. Met is my hero. A mascot represents its team and fan base. And if that doesn’t represent every Mets fan right now I don’t know what does.”

@moniquezein tweeted “Mr. Met is just feeling the stress of the teams struggles. Not his fault. We still love you Mr. Met.”

Fans outside Citi Field Thursday echoed similar sentiments. Indeed, the struggling Mets have had a less than stellar start to the season.

“He’s been losing a lot so he’s been under a lot of pressure,” one man said. “I mean it was obviously an accident Mr. Met would never do something so rude and inconsiderate to his fans.”

The Mets organization tweeted this statement: “We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee. We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

The loveable mascot has been a fan favorite and has been around for over 50 years. More than one person dons the costume known for its oversized baseball head complete with the seams. But the employee who flipped the bird will never be Mr. Met again.

Fans we spoke with today say cut him a break and had a little fun with the controversy.

“With only four fingers that’s an even number he has no middle finger this is a silly argument!,” another fan said.

On Thursday, we did find Mr. Met inside the stadium greeting fans. It was a different person in the costume.

The employee in costume Thursday night has reportedly been reassigned to another part of the organization.