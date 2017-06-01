Man wanted for attempting to lure girl, 13, on Long Island: police

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — A man is being sought Thursday for approaching a 13-year-old girl walking home from school and attempting to lure her into his vehicle, police say.

The girl exited a bus and was walking near Jerusalem and Patterson avenues when the man approached her at 3:25 p.m. Monday, Nassau County police say.

He allegedly asked if she wanted a ride and gestured for her to get in the backseat.

The girl then ran across the street, at which time he asked, “are you sure?”, police say.

The man was driving a light-blue, four-door vehicle.

He is described as being in his 30s, clean shaven, with very short black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.