Man shot in head, found dead in apparently suspicious Bronx home fire: sources

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — A man who was shot in the head was found dead at a Bronx apartment fire that appears to be suspicious, police sources said Thursday.

Fire officials responded to a blaze at an apartment on Gleason Avenue between Castle Hill and Havermeyer avenues at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, FDNY said.

A man, 45, was found unconscious, unresponsive and suffering head trauma in the unit’s kitchen area, according to FDNY.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

It was later determined the man had been shot in the head, according to police.

Police sources also say the fire appears to be suspicious.