Elementary school students raise money to help homeless teacher in N.J.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Raini Webb has been a teacher’s assistant at the Mustard Seed School for more than three years, but recently her family has fallen on hard times.

“It seems like it’s one thing after another. My dad got sick in August. My brother got sick in September,” the 23-year-old said.

Both her dad and her 19-year-old brother are suffering from a heart condition, while her 16-year-old sister was born with a tumor that has caused complications. The family’s medical bills are insurmountable.

“My house was foreclosed on in January,” she said.

She now lives with her parents and siblings in temporary housing, but it’s rented day-by-day. They run the risk of having to move regularly.

“We have to actually move out tomorrow,” Webb told PIX11 News on Thursday. “We’re looking for another place to stay.”

After hearing about her family’s situation, Webb’s students and colleagues at Mustard Seed decided to step in.

“She helps us. We should help her,” said a student.

More than 60 second- and third-graders will march to raise money on Friday. The walk-a-thon will extend around the entire perimeter of Hoboken, which means a 4-mile hike for 8- and 9-year-olds.

“She’s like the funniest teacher,” another student said.

“She likes everyone and everyone likes her,” added another.

The GoFundMe goal is to raise $12,000. As of Thursday, donations are almost halfway there.

“It means a lot,” Webb said. “You always hope the community you work in will be a great one, but this is one where you can really feel that God’s love and compassion is there.”

“It feels really good.”