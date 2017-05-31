The Yankees head to Baltimore to take on the Orioles. Watch the pregame at 6:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m. this Wednesday on New York’s Very Own PIX11.​

Young Brooklyn artists find success in `The Ave,` streaming on Amazon

Posted 12:09 PM, May 31, 2017, by

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A group of young Brooklyn artists, including a 23-year-old writer and director, confront difficult issues and news headlines through "The Ave," now in its second season streaming on Amazon.