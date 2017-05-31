What now: advice for college graduates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the cap has been thrown in the air and paying off student loans will be their future, what is next for college graduates? Drew Bogner, president of Molloy College, says post-college you should be doing the following:

Polish your resume & update LinkedIn profile Connect with your college’s alumni network Ask your college Career Center for help arranging interviews with companies Practice your interview skills

Molloy College was recently named a 'Best Value College' by "Money" magazine.