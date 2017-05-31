The Yankees head to Baltimore to take on the Orioles. Watch the pregame at 6:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m. this Wednesday on New York’s Very Own PIX11.​

What now: advice for college graduates

Posted 2:31 PM, May 31, 2017, by

Now that the cap has been thrown in the air and paying off student loans will be their future, what is next for college graduates?  Drew Bogner, president of Molloy College, says post-college you should be doing the following:

  1. Polish your resume & update LinkedIn profile
  2. Connect with your college’s alumni network
  3. Ask your college Career Center for help arranging interviews with companies
  4. Practice your interview skills

Molloy College was recently named a 'Best Value College' by "Money" magazine.