× What is covfefe? Trump sends out mysterious midnight tweet

WASHINGTON — Twitter exploded with memes and gifs early Wednesday morning when President Trump sent out a mysterious and confusing tweet.

Trump said, “despite the constant negative press covfefe”

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Covfefe?

What exactly does that mean? Twitter went crazy with users trying to figure out what it stands for — and why it wasn’t deleted after an hour or more of being up.

EvenMerriam-Webster Dictionary had something to say about it.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 31, 2017

New York's hottest nightclub is #Covfefe. It has everything: Russian entanglements, spray tans, creepy handshakes, surprise trade wars. pic.twitter.com/aldqPBQvKw — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 31, 2017