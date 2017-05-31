What is covfefe? Trump sends out mysterious midnight tweet 

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an Executive Order on Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Trump issued an executive order on Thursday making it easier for churches and religious groups to take part in politics without risk of losing their tax-exempt status, a senior White House official said. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Twitter exploded with memes and gifs early Wednesday morning when President Trump sent out a mysterious and confusing tweet.
Trump said, “despite the constant negative press covfefe”
Covfefe?
What exactly does that mean? Twitter went crazy with users trying to figure out what it stands for — and why it wasn’t deleted after an hour or more of being up.
EvenMerriam-Webster Dictionary had something to say about it.