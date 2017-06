NEW YORK — A Tornado Warning has been canceled for both Dutchess and Fairfield counties Wednesday evening.

The warning was only in effect until 7:45 p.m.

A tornado was spotted via radar moving East Southeast about 30 mph.

Golf ball sized hail has been reported in Poughkeepsie earlier this evening.

No damage has been yet been reported.

This is a developing story.