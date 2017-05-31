Thieves using blowtorch to steal from ATM accidentally set cash on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Would-be ATM thieves thwarted their own burglary attempt by setting the cash on fire, KCPQ reports.

Police and firefighters were called Tuesday morning to Coastal Community Bank on 19th Avenue SE on a report of a fire. When they arrived, crews found the drive-up ATM had been set ablaze.

The culprits allegedly used a blowtorch to try to access the ATM's cash box, but in doing so, they accidentally set the money on fire, Aaron Snell, with the Everett Police Department, said

John Dickson, chief operations officers of Coastal Community Bank, said the unsuccessful thieves did not get away with any money.

He told KCPQ masked men tried to break into the bank's cash deposit box a few weeks ago.

Dickson said the bank will be providing surveillance video of the incident to Everett police.