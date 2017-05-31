Rochester man admits to releasing pit bull to attack his girlfriend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man has admitted he released his pit bull from its cage so it could attack his girlfriend during a domestic dispute last fall.

Police officers who arrived at James Cruz’s home early on the morning of Nov. 30 found the dog mauling a naked woman in a driveway. The officers shot and killed the pit bull.

The woman suffered serious injuries and underwent several surgeries.

Cruz was wounded by one of the gunshots. He initially told police that his dog got loose and attacked his girlfriend.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Cruz pleaded guilty Tuesday to an assault charge in exchange for a sentence that includes jail time and three years of post-release supervision.