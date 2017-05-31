× PIX11 Morning News announces new anchor lineup

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station, today announced the final weekday anchor lineup for PIX11 Morning News. Beginning June 19, Dan Mannarino will co-anchor the PIX11 Morning News from 6-9am each weekday alongside Betty Nguyen.

Mannarino, a five-time Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter for the PIX11 News, joined the station in 2011 and has covered some of the region’s biggest stories, including Hurricane Sandy, the East Harlem explosion and the Philadelphia train derailment. Mannarino also traveled to Rome twice for PIX11, once for the elevation of Timothy Dolan to Cardinal and again when Pope Francis was named. He was live when the white smoke began to rise. He also traveled to Paris to cover the terrorist attacks and was most recently on assignment in Manchester covering the suicide bombing.

“Dan is a talented journalist who is passionate about his job. His curiosity, tenacity and master storytelling skills make him the perfect fit for our new morning news team. He embodies “New York’s Very Own” and has a great ability to connect with the community where he was born and raised. He can pivot from breaking news to feature stories without missing a beat,” said Amy Waldman, News Director. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to the mornings to join Betty Nguyen, Byron Miranda, Marissa Torres, Ojinika Obiekwe, Kala Rama, Craig Treadway, Anthony DiLorenzo, Kirstin Cole, Lisa Mateo and News Radio 880’s Tom Kaminiski as part of our new team.”

Prior to PIX11 News, Mannarino worked at NY1 News and Verizon FiOs 1 News on Long Island and in New Jersey. Since 2003, he has been actively involved in Camp New Day in New Jersey, working with developmentally delayed adults. Mannarino is also the co-founder of Circle Up Foundation, a non-profit group serving the special needs community nationwide.

Born and raised in New York City and New Jersey, Mannarino holds a Bachelor of Arts from Manhattan College.

“As a native New Yorker, I truly look forward to rejoining this dynamic morning team to serve and wake up with communities I have grown up in and know best,” said Mannarino. “I am excited to join Betty and the rest of the team to provide our viewers with a fresh start and added energy to their morning routines.”

The pairing of Nguyen and Mannarino complement the existing anchor team of Kala Rama and Craig Treadway, who anchor from 5-6am hour each weekday and report for the program from 6-9am.

Marissa Torres will continue to provide traffic from 5-9am with NewsRadio 880’s Tom Kaminski delivering traffic reports from the Air 11 chopper.

As previously announced meteorologist Byron Miranda will join the PIX11 Morning News team in late June.

All will report to David Shenfeld who recently joined PIX11 Morning News as Executive Producer.

Said Shenfeld, “We are thrilled to assemble this new PIX11 Morning Team, they possess a special combination of experience, talent and chemistry that will help make PIX11 Morning News the ultimate destination for “New York’s Very Own.”

Scott Stanford will return to PIX11’s Sports Desk as the Sports Anchor for PIX11 News at 6PM and 10PM. He will join Andy Adler in the station’s daily coverage of sports as well as co-hosting all of PIX11’s Mets and Yankees pre/post-game specials.