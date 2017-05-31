NYPD sergeant to face charges in killing of Deborah Danner: police source

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A NYPD sergeant is expected to face charges in the death of Deborah Danner, a woman with a history of mental illness who was shot at her Bronx home last year, police sources confirmed Wednesday.

Sgt. Hugh Barry will face murder charges for fatally shooting Danner, 66, on Oct. 18 2016, the source said.

The NYPD was called about an “emotionally disturbed person” inside a seventh-floor apartment on Pugsley Avenue and encountered the woman holding scissors in a bedroom, police said last year.

Barry, then an eight-year veteran of the NYPD, convinced Danner to drop the scissors, but she then picked up a wooden bat, police said.

Danner allegedly “attempted to strike the sergeant,” who fired two shots in response, NYPD Asst. Chief Larry Nikunen, commanding Bronx officer, said at the time.

Barry had a stun gun but did not use it, according to the NYPD. He was placed on modified duty.

The sergeant is scheduled to appear in be arraigned at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The charges come nearly six months after the Bronx District Attorney said a grand jury would be called to investigate Danner’s death.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.