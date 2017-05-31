Superstar Nacho Figueras teaches Scott and Kala some polo-playing tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Athlete Nacho Figueras is inviting the city of New York to learn about the sport of polo. He will be hosting the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Key Messages

The 10 th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returns to Liberty State Park on Saturday, June 3 to bring more than 9,000 guests an unforgettable afternoon of polo and champagne

anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returns to Liberty State Park on Saturday, June 3 to bring more than 9,000 guests an unforgettable afternoon of polo and champagne Highlights include event host Neil Patrick Harris and a musical performance by Alicia Keys

Veuve Clicquot is proud to support both: Keep a Child Alive, a non-profit organization working to support children and families affected by HIV Friends of Liberty State Park, an organization dedicated to keeping Liberty State Park a free, green, and non-commercial urban waterfront oasis – the official beneficiary of the annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Champagne being sold on-site: Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Veuve Clicquot Rosé, La Grande Dame, and the newest champagne innovation Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.vcpoloclassic.com

Social media tags @VeuveClicquot #VCPC10 #vcpoloclassic

History + 10th Anniversary Messaging

After a 70-year absence, Veuve Clicquot and Nacho Figueras brought polo back to New York for its first Polo Classic in 2008. What started as an intimate gathering of 250 people has evolved and grown over the years to exposed tens of thousands of people to a one-of-a-kind experience

Veuve Clicquot has a long association with polo, beginning in England with the Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup and now with the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in both New York and Los Angeles

Veuve Clicquot’s namesake, Madame Clicquot, courageously took over her husband’s champagne business as a 27-year-old widow, and is responsible for shaping Veuve Clicquot into one of the greatest Champagne Houses in the world. The Polo Classic pays homage to her innovative spirit by bringing polo enthusiasts and champagne lovers this unforgettable experience

Event Offerings + Experiences