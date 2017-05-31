Superstar Nacho Figueras teaches Scott and Kala some polo-playing tips

Athlete Nacho Figueras is inviting the city of New York to learn about the sport of polo. He will be hosting the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Key Messages
- The 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returns to Liberty State Park on Saturday, June 3 to bring more than 9,000 guests an unforgettable afternoon of polo and champagne
- Highlights include event host Neil Patrick Harris and a musical performance by Alicia Keys
- Veuve Clicquot is proud to support both:
- Keep a Child Alive, a non-profit organization working to support children and families affected by HIV
- Friends of Liberty State Park, an organization dedicated to keeping Liberty State Park a free, green, and non-commercial urban waterfront oasis – the official beneficiary of the annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
- Champagne being sold on-site: Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Veuve Clicquot Rosé, La Grande Dame, and the newest champagne innovation Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé
- For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.vcpoloclassic.com
- Social media tags @VeuveClicquot #VCPC10 #vcpoloclassic
History + 10th Anniversary Messaging
- After a 70-year absence, Veuve Clicquot and Nacho Figueras brought polo back to New York for its first Polo Classic in 2008. What started as an intimate gathering of 250 people has evolved and grown over the years to exposed tens of thousands of people to a one-of-a-kind experience
- Veuve Clicquot has a long association with polo, beginning in England with the Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup and now with the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in both New York and Los Angeles
- Veuve Clicquot’s namesake, Madame Clicquot, courageously took over her husband’s champagne business as a 27-year-old widow, and is responsible for shaping Veuve Clicquot into one of the greatest Champagne Houses in the world. The Polo Classic pays homage to her innovative spirit by bringing polo enthusiasts and champagne lovers this unforgettable experience
Event Offerings + Experiences
- Actor Neil Patrick Harris will serve as the event host, providing commentary and leading attendees throughout the afternoon’s activities
- 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Alicia Keys will give a special performance following the award ceremony
- Recording artist and Broadway sensation Jordan Fisher will open the polo match with a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner”
- New for this year, guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé, the newest champagne offerings from the House that are inspired by mixology and designed to be served over ice and mixed with fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs. They will serve two specialty cocktails – the Clicquot Rich Classic (cucumber) and Clicquot Rich Rosé Twist (lime)
- Hublot will also be the official timekeeper and scoreboard sponsor for the polo match, and also are releasing 10 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Special Edition Hublot watches. Retailing at $17,700, the watch will be available at the Hublot Boutique 5th Avenue in New York beginning on May 30
- The #FendiRoadTrip pop-up shop truck will be in the Rosé Garden showcasing Fendi’s must-have accessories, including a limited-edition Fendi x Veuve Clicquot charm – a yellow furry charm created in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, available for $400 on Fendi.com and on site
- The limited-edition Veuve Clicquot Polo Arrow will be available for purchase on-site and at sherry-lehmann.com. Available for $50, it is a customized, tin memento champagne box printed with “Polo Classic” on the side and the distance to Veuve Clicquot’s home in Reims
- Guests can enjoy gourmet summer fare from 13 of the best food trucks in the city + 1 ice cream cart, including Red Hook Lobster Pound, Oddfellows Ice Cream Cart, Neapolitan Express, The Sausage Kings, Carnivale Donut Bar, Gorilla Cheese and Koro Koro
- Guests can stay cool with complimentary Smart Water and fans, while enjoying bigger champagne bars, more picnic tables and umbrellas, additional merchandise tents, more food trucks, boosted cell service, charging stations, complimentary Pedicab services to-and-from the ferry to event grounds, and an extra hour of the champagne party