McDonald’s, UberEATS launch delivery service in NYC, NJ

NEW YORK — Hundreds of McDonald’s restaurants will now be delivering their famous burgers and fries to doorsteps all around the tri-state.

McDonald’s has partnered with UberEATS to offer their “McDelivery” service to select locations in these counties:

New York

New York County (Manhattan)

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Bronx County

Queens County

Nassau County

Westchester County

Connecticut

Fairfield County

New Jersey

Bergen County

Essex County

Hudson County

Passaic County

The companies tested out the delivery service in Florida earlier this year and deemed it a success, so they’re expanding.

Customers can find their local participating McDonald’s and place their orders on the UberEATS mobile app or UberEATS.com, using the same account used for Uber rides. Customers can track their food on the app, from the moment UberEATS picks it up to the final delivery at their door. An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.

All McDonald’s menu items will be available for delivery, except soft serve cones.

Among other changes at the fast-food giant — which boasts 14,000 restaurants nationwide — are self-order kiosks, table service, digital menu boards and mobile order and pay.