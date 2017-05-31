Man gunned down outside Queens grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY HILL, Queens –– A man was shot and killed outside a Queens grocery store around Wednesday midnight, police say.

Cops were called to 40-38 162 Street in Murray Hill and found a 39-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, pending family notification.

Police told PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo the victim, who is from Queens, could've been targeted. There are no arrests yet, but cops say the shooter was wearing dark clothing before running away.