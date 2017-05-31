Man accused of threatening to ‘blow up church’ and ‘kill Christians’ in midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was arrested for a hate crime after threatening to "blow up the church and come back to kill the Christians."

The incident happened around 6:36 p.m. on Monday at a church located at 237 W. 51st St.

A witness told police the suspect approached him, asked if he was a Christian and when he said yes, the suspect allegedly pulled a wrench from his back pocket and smashed the door.

Noel Droni of Brooklyn was arrested and charged with criminal mischief of a hate crime.

No one was injured in he incident.