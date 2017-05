NEW YORK –– Federal agents in New York arrested nearly two dozen people in an organized crime bust, the FBI tweeted Wednesday morning.

A tweet published shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday announced the arrests but did not elaborate on the nature of the crimes or exact number of those in custody, but said the FBI would reveal further details later.

Just In: Approximately 20 arrested this morning in an organized crime bust. Details to follow. — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) May 31, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.