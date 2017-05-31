Bronx great-grandmother who survived coma, heart surgery now needs a new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Ashley Ferrer is one of seven granddaughters, worried about their grandmother, 76-year-old Juana Vargas from the Bronx.

"It's really hard to see my grandmother like that. She can't move the way she wants to. She's a prisoner in her home," said Ferrer.

Vargas lives in a fourth floor walk-up on Anderson Avenue.

"She just had open heart surgery and she is handicap. She can't even walk up and down the stairs," said Yvette Cancel, one of her daughters.

In a coma last year, Vargas defied the odds and came back, she says, to be with her grandchildren.

Vargas then underwent open heart surgery in April.

PIX11 news reached out to the Mayor's office.

A City hall spokesperson said, "We believe that New York’s seniors should be able to age in place, with affordable housing that meets their needs. We will review this situation.”

