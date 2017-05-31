Classic diner serving Paterson, N.J., for 70 years closes

PATERSON, N.J. – A piece of history is closing its doors in New Jersey on Wednesday, as the Egg Platter diner says goodbye to the loyal customers it served for 70 years.

Regulars have been hopping on stools inside the nostalgic art-deco dinner since 1947. It’s a place where waitresses know your name, eggs are stacked high and served with a smile.

A customer told PIX11 News “we’ve been all been devastated” with the news that the Egg Platter will be closing. The diner’s owner said the property had been “bought out” and it’s “time to move on.”

There is some hope, though. City officials came into the diner for breakfast on its last day and are now working with the family to relocate the diner – structure and all – to another location.

Owner Spiros Dermatis said customers drove hours to sit in his diner one last time.

“I had people that first walked in here in 1977 when my father took over and came back today,” he said.

Among those regulars was Congressman Bill Pascrell, who grew up around the corner. He said the diner holds “lots of great memories” – for him and the community.

Dermatis has a message for those heartbroken by this chapter’s end: “Thank you to our loyal customers. We love Paterson – all the residents. Thank you.”